HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Marlin Technology worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FINM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FINM opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

