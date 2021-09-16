Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Down 0%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.94 and last traded at $66.94. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Hills Bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposits. Its portfolio includes agricultural, commercial and financial, real estate, loans to individuals, and obligations of state and political subdivisions.

