Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,141.46

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,141.46 ($14.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,094 ($14.29). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,094 ($14.29), with a volume of 35,567 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,134.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £898.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

