Hive Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Hive has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $293.68 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,301,001 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

