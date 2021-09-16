HollyGold (HGOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $105,506.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HollyGold has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00121465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00176091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.91 or 0.07447578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.00 or 0.99599435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00855855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

