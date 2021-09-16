Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $136.31 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00140782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.22 or 0.00802724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,852,724 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

