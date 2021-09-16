Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

