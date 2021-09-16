Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

