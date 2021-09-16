Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce $167.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.20 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $691.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

