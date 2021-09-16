HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,024.27

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,024.27 ($13.38) and traded as low as GBX 957 ($12.50). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 958.50 ($12.52), with a volume of 383,227 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSV shares. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 955.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,024.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders have bought a total of 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,168 over the last 90 days.

About HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

