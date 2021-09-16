Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $24,765.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00175534 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.68 or 0.07415104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,905.16 or 0.99846434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00859899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

