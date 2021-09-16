Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Trimmed by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $237,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.77. 32,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,132. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.