Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.54. The company had a trading volume of 85,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

