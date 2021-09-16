Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.