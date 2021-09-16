HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Cap of $406,462.17

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $406,462.17 and approximately $1.27 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

