Hord 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Hord has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $11.84 million and $1.30 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00074750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00121348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00176952 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.24 or 0.07405894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,876.56 or 0.99984475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.00856017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

