Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hoshizaki stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

