Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.78

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 230294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

