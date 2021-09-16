Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWDN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 963.60 ($12.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,948. The company has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 39.02. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 536.80 ($7.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 969.60 ($12.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 923.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 827.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.