Howdoo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $232,422.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $232,422.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 464,515,797 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

