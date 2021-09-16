HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

