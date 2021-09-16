HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

