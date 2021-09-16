HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.09. 15,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737,085. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

