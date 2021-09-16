HTMLCOIN Market Cap Achieves $7.44 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $5,959.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000127 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.