Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $48.29

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.29, but opened at $46.81. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 1,037 shares.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 167.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

