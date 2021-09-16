Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

