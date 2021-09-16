Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 6.1%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 56,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,499,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

