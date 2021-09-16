Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $485.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $401.00 on Thursday. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.54 and its 200-day moving average is $428.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.