Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $43,695.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00808492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046669 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.