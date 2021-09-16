HUNT (HUNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.42 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $90.65 million and approximately $108.42 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00061871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00797798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

