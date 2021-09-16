Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1,018.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,518 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 443,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,485,186. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

