Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 401.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $199.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average is $206.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

