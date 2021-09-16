Huobi BTC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.81 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $48,338.57 or 1.01471200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $21.81 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00121110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00175515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.16 or 0.07458705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.23 or 1.00036745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00857521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

