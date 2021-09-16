HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $473.58 million and $265.84 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00141975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00811511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047075 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 473,607,347 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.