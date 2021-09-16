Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0984 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $976.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00293819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00216740 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 184.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.