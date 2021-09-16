Hush Price Up 46.7% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $685.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00285774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00140320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00209354 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003288 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

