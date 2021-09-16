Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Up 3%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

