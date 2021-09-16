Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $149,176.56

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $149,176.56 and approximately $3,597.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00120610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00175310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.97 or 0.07377732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,689.79 or 0.99757779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.31 or 0.00847839 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.