HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Hits Market Cap of $119,387.89

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $119,387.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00122629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00176380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.32 or 0.07539331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,101.21 or 1.00198766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00884824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

