HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $447,515.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

