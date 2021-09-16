Hyperion (HYN) Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $387,386.77 and $111,216.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00142886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00814342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047194 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

