Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Stock Price Down 20%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Hyve Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEPF)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and other related activities. It offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It carries out its operations through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia, and UK.

