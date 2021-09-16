Hyve (HYVE) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $496,174.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175309 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.84 or 0.07418283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.85 or 0.99997885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.00852506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

