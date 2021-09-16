I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,538.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $3,538.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00438573 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002321 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.01006290 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,109,610 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

