IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.33. 4,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

