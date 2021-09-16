IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Holdings Lowered by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,357,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,616,283 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD comprises approximately 4.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 8.47% of IAMGOLD worth $119,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 13.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 531,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

