IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stake Raised by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IAMGOLD worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 461,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

