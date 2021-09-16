iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of iAnthus Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 259,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

