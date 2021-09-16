Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 231,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,270. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iberdrola stock. Crow Point Partners bought a new position in shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

