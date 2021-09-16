IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $23.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

IBEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of IBEX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $330.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

